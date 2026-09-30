Bhopal Retired IAS Officer Murder Case Deepens As Police Probe Caretaker’s Robbery Motive | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The caretaker involved in retired IAS officer Rakesh Agrawal’s brutal murder is suspected to have arrived in Bhopal with a pre-planned motive of loot, with police now examining his background, contacts and movements.

Varun Kumar, a resident of Nabha town, around 26 km from Patiala in Punjab, had come to Bhopal through a caretaker agency in Bagsewania.

Agrawal had been unwell for some time, and around 15 days ago, his family had contacted an online caretaker service to arrange assistance for him.

Police suspect that the Aadhaar card submitted by Varun Kumar was fake. Investigators are now collecting his complete details from the agency, including identity documents, mobile number, contact history and information about his travel to and from Bhopal.

Police are also checking how the agency verified his credentials before sending him to Agrawal's residence.

Investigators suspect that Varun may have conducted a recce of the house and surrounding area before the incident.

He is believed to have observed the locality and possible escape routes. Police are also probing whether he had any links with a robbery gang.

Two days before the incident, Agrawal had reportedly reprimanded the caretaker after finding him touching some household items without permission.

A close associate of Agrawal also told police that the caretaker's behaviour did not appear normal when he visited the house a few days earlier.

Agency operator detained over verification lapse

Ratibadh police have detained the agency operator for questioning after it came to light that the police verification certificate submitted by the suspect had been issued by Patiala police in 2025.

Despite the certificate being old, the agency did not carry out a fresh police verification. Police sources said the operator may be booked for negligence in the verification process.

CCTV absent, isolated house made surveillance difficult

Police suspect that the absence of CCTV cameras at Agrawal’s house helped the caretaker carry out his suspected activities without being noticed.

The residence is located in a relatively isolated area, surrounded by several vacant plots and vegetation.

Investigators are checking whether the location and lack of surveillance helped the suspect move around without attracting attention.

Son in US, family awaits his arrival for last rites

Agrawal, 67, lived with his wife Nishi Agrawal, also 67, while their son Siddh Agrawal lives in the US for work.

The son had married a foreign national living in the US around two years ago and has since been staying there with his family. The family is expected to perform last rites after his son’s arrival.

Agrawal had a passion for fitness, painting and music

Some locals in the area said Agrawal was fond of fitness, painting and music. Before his health deteriorated, he regularly went to the gym in the morning. He was also often seen painting in the garden of his house and singing.

CM condoles retired IAS officer's death

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the death of retired IAS officer Rakesh Agrawal, describing him as a humble and dedicated officer.

Yadav said he had directed the director general of police to closely monitor the investigation.

He said the state government was sensitive to the incident and that those responsible would be identified and face legal action.

Bullets

Police suspect caretaker Varun Kumar came to Bhopal with a robbery plan

Police are probing his background, contacts, movements and possible gang links

Investigators are checking how the caretaker agency verified his credentials

Police suspect the Aadhaar card submitted by Varun Kumar was fake

Lack of CCTV and the isolated location may have aided his movements