Five Months Past Deadline, 70% Of Private Schools Yet To Make Their Fee Details Public | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 70% of private schools in Madhya Pradesh have yet to disclose their fee structure for the 2026-27 academic session despite the state government extending the deadline three times.

Official data reveals that only 10,594 of the state’s 35,319 private schools have uploaded their fee details on the designated portal, that is on the website of Madhya Pradesh Directorate of Public Instruction.

The schools are required to upload their fee details three months prior to the beginning of the academic session. The 2026-27 academic session began on April 1.

This means that the schools should have uploaded their fee details on or before January 1, 2026.

As the schools failed to disclose the required information by January 1, the state government extended the deadline first to March 30, then to April 30, and finally to May 20. As of June 8, 24,725 schools had not uploaded their fee details.

Under the Madhya Pradesh Niji Vidyalaya (Fees Tatha Sambandhit Vishayon Ka Viniyaman) Act, 2017, all private schools in the state are required to disclose their fees for each class.

They are also required to specify the break-up of the charges under heads such as tuition fee, lab fee, library fee, transport fee and other fees. They are also supposed to declare whether they have increased fee compared to last academic year and, if so, by how much.

This is mandatory for all private schools across all boards. A penalty of up to Rs 30,000 can be imposed on schools that do not place their fee structure in the public domain.

Why no action

“It is strange why the government is not taking action against the private schools flouting the Fee Regulation Act.

If the schools do not disclose their fee, the objective of the Act, which is to ensure that parents are not subjected to an unnecessary financial burden and that schools do not turn into profit-making ventures, will not be fulfilled.”

- Prabodh Pandya, General Secretary, MP Palak Mahasangh