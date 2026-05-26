Five Labourers Die After Well Collapses In Panna Village | Representational Image | File Photo

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): Five labourers, including four members of a family, died after a well collapsed during excavation work in a field at Biharpurwa village in Ajaygarh Janpad of the Panna district on Tuesday.

Soon after the tragedy, a pall of gloom descended on the village. The officials of the police and district administration rushed to the spot and brought the bodies from under the heap of soil after several hours of the accident.

According to sources, the well was being dug up in the field of Binnu Ahirwar, a resident of the Beeharpurwa village, under the MNREGA scheme.

The work was underway for ten days, and when the labourers were working on Tuesday, one of them came out of the half-built well to drink water.

No sooner had he come out of the well, wet soil caved in and buried five labourers alive.

The villagers informed the district administration about the incident, and the officials launched a rescue operation.

Those who died in the tragedy were identified as Ashish Yadav, Rajlkumar Yadav, Rampal Yadav, Chunnu Yadav, and Chunwad Pal.

Collector Usha Parmar also reached the spot and monitored the rescue operation, which continued until late in the evening.

According to villagers, as the soil of the place was weak, digging a well was considered risky.

CM expresses grief, announces ex gratia

Bhopal: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the death of five workers in Biharpurwa village in the Panna district on Tuesday and announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each of the dead.