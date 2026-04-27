Five Killed, Seven Injured In Mp's Narmadapuram As SUV Collides With Tractor-Trolley |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Five people died and seven others were injured when their SUV collided head-on with a tractor-trolley on the Narmadapuram-Piparia state highway early on Monday. The victims, residents of Mahendrawadi and Makhannagar, were returning home after attending a wedding in Budni.

The accident occurred around 1 am near Anchalkheda village. According to the police, one person died on the spot, while four others died during treatment. Of the seven injured, the condition of two is stated to be critical.

Preliminary investigation suggests overspeeding may have caused the accident. Police officials said the collision took place when the SUV driver lost control while attempting to negotiate space with the oncoming tractor-trolley. The impact was so severe that passengers were trapped within the mangled remains of the vehicle. Emergency responders and local residents rushed the survivors to the Narmadapuram district hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Shubham Morappa, 18, Vineet Yadav, 22, Sahil Yadav, 19, Hari Singh, 57, and Santosh Prajapati. Those receiving medical care for severe injuries include Aman Yadav, Vinod Uike, Bharat Yadav, Akash Ivne, Sumit and Rajesh Dhruve.