Five IPS Officers Among 20 Madhya Pradesh Police Personnel Selected For President’s Medals | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On the eve of Independence Day, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs announced the President's Police Medals. Twenty police officers and other ranks from the Madhya Pradesh Police Department will be honoured with the medals for their outstanding contributions to police service.

Among them, four police officers and personnel will receive the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service, while 16 will receive the President's Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

The presentation of these medals will take place on the occasion of Independence Day next year.

Distinguished Service medal

The police officers selected for the Distinguished Service medal include Gwalior SP Dharmveer Singh, DIG (Administration) Sunil Kumar Pandey, inspector Anil Kumar Bhadoria, and constable Rajlochan Prasad Dubey.

Meritorious Service medal

Sixteen police officers and personnel from the have been selected for the Meritorious Service medal. These include DIG Khargone Simala Prasad, SP (Rail) Indore Yashpal Singh Rajput, and SP Umaria Vijay Bhagwani.

Additionally, inspectors Harnarayan Jaiswal, Vijay Chaudhary, Amit Jain, Anita Kadam, and Rajni Tiwari will be awarded the medal.

Others selected in the Meritorious Service category include assistant sub-inspector Dinesh Chand Nagar; head constables Bhaskar Pratap Singh, Bhag Singh Tomar and Satyanarayan Yadav; constables Santosh Kumar Nayak and Santosh Kumar Parihar; assistant sub-inspector Bhupendra Singh Bais; and sub-inspector Santosh Yadav.