16-Year-Old Girl Kills Self After Failing In Supplementary Exam In Bhopal

16-Yr-Old Girl Kills Self After Failing In Supplementary Exam In Bhopal | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old schoolgirl allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself at her house in Shahpura area on Wednesday night, reportedly after becoming distressed over failing a supplementary examination, said police on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Nikita Divare, lived with her family in a tin-shed house in Paras Majestic City. Her father works as a watchman in the same residential colony.

According to preliminary information, Nikita had received a supplementary result in her board examinations and subsequently appeared for the supplementary examination. She reportedly became deeply upset after failing the examination again.

Police station incharge Santosh Markam said that, Nikita allegedly hanged herself at her house on Wednesday evening. Her family members found her and immediately brought her down from the noose before rushing her to a private hospital. However, doctors examined her and declared her dead.

TI Markam confirmed that a suicide note was reportedly recovered near the deceased.

Police said the note indicated that she was distressed over her examination result and had taken the extreme step because of the failure. Following the incident, police reached the spot, sent the body for post-mortem and began an investigation.

Police are also examining the circumstances surrounding the incident and verifying the contents of the alleged suicide note as part of the investigation.