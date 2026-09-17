Five Governors Continue In Office Beyond Five-Year Terms, Mangubhai Patel Case Reaches MP High Court | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A petition regarding the completion of Governor Mangubhai Patel's tenure lies with the High Court.

The petition appealed to the court to hand over the governor's responsibility to the chief justice. The court has reserved its judgment on the petition.

Patel is not the lone governor to retain his position even after completion of five years in office.

Governor of UP Anandiben Patel, governor of Gujarat Acharya Devvrat, governor of Karnataka Thawarchand Gehlot, and governor of Uttarakhand Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh have completed five years.

According to norms, a governor remains in office even after completing five years until someone takes over.

Rules further say if new governors are not appointed, and new incumbents do not take over their responsibilities, the present governors remain in office. In this situation, Mangubhai continues to be the governor of MP.

Mangubhai's tenure ended on July 8. Similarly, the governors of UP and Gujarat continue to be in office for seven years.

Some states may get new governors

The BJP has begun to mull over the appointment of governors. The RSS plays an important role in the governor's appointment.

Against this backdrop, MP, Karnataka, and Uttarakhand may get new governors. The centre may change the governors of a few other states.