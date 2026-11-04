Five Family Members Cremated Together As ₹25 Lakh Debt, Alleged Blackmail And Harassment Claims Emerge In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The investigation into the deaths of five members of a family in Bhopal's Malikhedi area has taken a new turn, with allegations of mounting debt, business losses, moneylending harassment and blackmail emerging from the family's relatives.

Police are examining these claims to establish what drove Narendra Sahu (35) to allegedly kill his mother, wife and two young children before dying by suicide.

On Tuesday, post-mortems of Narendra, his mother Saraswati Sahu (50), wife Somlata Sahu (29) and their two children were conducted at Hamidia Hospital.

Their bodies were handed over to relatives, and all five were cremated together at the Chhola Mandir cremation ground. Family members and relatives broke down as five funeral processions left the house together.

Police said the relatives' formal statements are yet to be recorded. The allegations of blackmail, moneylending harassment and the extent of the outstanding debt remain under investigation.

According to Narendra's brother-in-law, Deepak, he was under severe financial and mental stress. The family has alleged that two women, one from Sehore and another known to him locally, were also troubling him.

His sister has sought an examination of his call records to establish whether he was being blackmailed.

Rs 25 lakh debt after business failure

Narendra allegedly had Rs 5 lakh in pending salary after leaving his head chef job near ISBT. His hotel and restaurant venture later suffered losses and was sold.

Family members claimed he still owed around Rs 25 lakh after repaying a bank loan through the sale of his house. Bank loans, credit card dues and interest-bearing borrowings from acquaintances added to his financial burden.

Alleged blackmail and moneylending pressure

Relatives alleged that a woman from Sehore, identified as Neha, had been blackmailing Narendra, while another woman, Shweta, was also mentioned.

He had reportedly borrowed money at interest from a friend, Deva, and faced pressure over another loan from a person named Simar. His brother-in-law also alleged substance abuse and frequent domestic disputes.

Official statement

ACP Shashank Jain said all allegations raised by the family had been included in the investigation. Narendra's mobile phone has been seized and sent for forensic examination. Police are examining call details, chats and other digital evidence.