Five Elephants Trigger Panic In Anuppur; One Woman Died And Three Injured | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A herd of five elephants is creating a reign of fear in areas of Anuppur district as one woman has died and three people have been injured. The elephants are proving a nightmare to local forest officers who remain on their toes day and night to avoid man-animal conflict.

In late April, the elephants killed a woman in front of her husband. District Forest Officer David Chanap told Free Press that Anuppur falls in the historical pathway of elephants coming from Chhattisgarh.

Chanap said that when the ancestors of these elephants used to visit the area, it was a jungle, but human settlements have now come up in their way. Elephants consider these settlements an obstacle and go out of control.

The Central government and local authorities have ensured timely compensation in cases of attacks to prevent further conflict. Chanap added that the group is moving in Jateri and Anuppur. To monitor their movement, patrolling teams have been deployed and drones are being used to track them. A multi-pronged strategy is being used to tackle the menace.

A Gaj App has been developed to inform villagers in advance about the movement of the elephants. At least 2,000 people are connected to the application.

Social media platforms are also being used to spread awareness among the villagers. The warning is issued when the elephant squad is 5 km away. Sources said the herd was earlier in Shahdol and moved to Anuppur later.