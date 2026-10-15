First In MP, Bhopal BMC To Earn Revenue From Treated Sewage Water; ₹15 Crore Project To Supply 20 Lakh Litres Daily To Industries | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): For the first time in Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal Municipal Corporation is set to generate revenue by selling treated sewage water to industries for reuse. The civic body plans to launch the initiative at the upcoming industrial area in Satgarhi, Kolar.

The BMC will develop infrastructure worth Rs 15 crore to supply 2 million litres per day (MLD) of treated water from the Sankhedi Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) through an 11-km pipeline to Satgarhi. The initiative aims to reduce dependence on fresh water for industrial purposes.

BMC is also planning to extend the supply to the Mandideep industrial area. Currently, treated sewage water is used mainly for watering parks and road medians, road sprinkling and operating foggers to control dust.

Sewage treatment capacity at 204 MLD

Bhopal has 18 STPs and 44 sewage pump houses, with a reported treatment capacity of 204 MLD. The city generates around 360 MLD of sewage, of which approximately 30 MLD reportedly flows untreated into the Upper Lake, Lower Lake, Betwa River and other water bodies.

Under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0, 10 additional STPs with a combined capacity of 166 MLD are under construction.

The largest, with a capacity of 60 MLD, is being developed near Bhanpur Khanti to treat wastewater from Patra Nala before its discharge towards Halali Dam.

Satgarhi prepares for GIS 2027

The Satgarhi industrial area is also being developed as the proposed venue for the Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2027, expected in January or February. The treated-water supply project is intended to support industrial requirements while improving the reuse of wastewater.

Treated water to be sold to industries

BMC superintendent engineer Udit Garg told Free Press that treated water would be sold to industries at Rs 6-8 per litre, at a rate lower than market prices. However, the quoted unit needs clarification, as Rs 6-8 per litre would be substantially higher than conventional bulk water rates.