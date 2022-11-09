Firing in Govind Singh’s rally fall out of tussle between liquor mafias - Home Minister

Home Minister Narottam Mishra |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A day after a youth opened fire during the Congress Yatra led by Leader of Opposition Dr Govind Singh in Laxmangarh situated near Gwalior, Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra said that police were deployed in security of Leader of Opposition Dr Govind Singh.

He claimed that the incident is a fall out of a tussle between liquor mafias. Police have arrested the accused. He requested Congress that the mafia should not be connected with Bharat Jodo Yatra. Notably, Dr Govind Singh was leading a Yatra in the wake of the Bharat Jodo Yatra being taken out by Rahul Gandhi. A youth entered the yatra and fired around five shots into the air, creating a sensation.

In the meantime, Narottam Mishra said the day when Rahul Gandhi started the Bharat Jodo Yatra, one after other big leaders deserting the Congress.

Speaking about the corona disease, he said that in the last twenty-four hours, 5 new cases of corona came to the fore in Madhya Pradesh. At present, there are 61 active cases of corona in the state. The infection rate is 0.16 percent and the recovery rate is 98.70 percent.

He has also prayed that Jyotiraditya Scindia, who turned corona positive on Tuesday, should get well soon. Notably, Jyotiraditya Scindia had come to Bhopal on Tuesday morning to attend the BJP core committee meeting but left it in the middle as he was not feeling well. Later in the night, he tweeted to say that on the doctor's advise, he underwent the test and was corona positive. He appealed to everyone who was in his close contact to visit their nearby health check-up centre and undergo the test.