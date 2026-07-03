Fire Safety: Six More Coaching Institutes Sealed Over Safety Violations | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday sealed six more coaching institutes for failing to comply with fire safety norms, continuing its drive against establishments that have not implemented the prescribed safety measures. Two coaching institutes had been sealed earlier.

BMC teams inspected fire safety arrangements at various institutes in the Lalghati and Indrapuri areas and reviewed compliance with notices issued earlier.

During the inspection, institutes including Ayyub Khan Coaching, Shreyansh Coaching, Kirtiman Academy, Absolute Institute and NITDP Training Online Institute, operating from Goyal Tower in Indrapuri, were sealed after they were found to be violating the required fire safety standards.

As part of the drive, the team inspected a building housing a coaching institute at Lalghati. The inspection revealed the absence of an emergency staircase and a functional automatic fire hydrant panel.

The panel was also not connected to a dedicated generator. Consequently, the coaching institute was vacated and sealed.

During the inspection of Goyal Tower (Plot No. 86, Indrapuri), BMC found that the building had no emergency staircase, the installed fire extinguishers had expired, and there was no provision for adequate ventilation.

Ayyub Khan Coaching, Shreyansh Coaching, Kirtiman Academy, Absolute Institute and NITDP Training Online Institute, operating from Goyal Tower, were sealed for the same violations.

The BMC had issued notices to these institutes on June 25, directing them to comply with the prescribed fire safety norms. However, the operators failed to rectify the deficiencies.

Teams from the Fire Brigade and Revenue departments also inspected hospitals, nursing homes, coaching institutes and other establishments across the city.