Fire Safety: Sealed Coaching Centres Seek Reopening After Filing Affidavits | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Operators of four coaching institutes sealed by Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) for violating fire safety norms have submitted affidavits promising to rectify the deficiencies and sought permission to reopen their premises.

The operators of Durrani Coaching, Unacademy, Allen Institute and another coaching centre met BMC officials at Atal Bhavan on Monday, assuring that all mandatory fire safety measures would be completed at the earliest.

The operators said the studies of nearly 7,000 to 8,000 students were being affected every day.

The corporation had launched inspections of coaching centres across MP Nagar, Lalghati, Bairagarh and Indrapuri following recent fire incidents at coaching institutes in Delhi and Lucknow.

More than 40 institutes were served notices and given seven days to address fire safety shortcomings. After follow-up inspections, eight institutes were sealed for failing to comply.

To strengthen compliance, the Municipal Corporation has convened a meeting of coaching institute operators, educational institution managers and owners of high-rise buildings at Atal Bhavan on Tuesday.

BMC additional commissioner Tanmay Vashishth Sharma said operators of four sealed coaching institutes had submitted affidavits assuring compliance with fire safety norms.

He added that a decision on reopening the sealed institutes would be taken after the meeting.