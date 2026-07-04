Fire Safety: Coaching Centres Adopt Hybrid Model Amid Crackdown | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Coaching institutes have adopted hybrid models for students in Bhopal. They have combined physical classes with digital portals for live lectures and mock tests.

They have online portals or dedicated mobile apps providing live classes, on-demand video lectures and AI-driven mock tests alongside traditional classroom formats.

Against the backdrop of continuous action by the district administration and Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), coaching centres are being sealed due to fire safety lapses, missing NOCs and blocked emergency exits.

Eight coaching centres have been sealed in Bhopal. On Thursday, two coaching centres were sealed and on Friday, six were sealed.

Those coaching institutes with more than one centre have shifted students to other centres for regular physical classes.

They are also preparing layout plans with engineers as per the requirements and directives of the district administration and the BMC.

According to Durrani Academy (MP Nagar), which has been sealed, an executive said the institute had shifted students from one centre to another.

It is also preparing a layout plan with engineers to make the required provisions as directed by the district administration.

Coaching institute PW Vidyapeeth (MP Nagar) has both hybrid and physical classes.

PW Vidyapeeth students said the institute has its own portal for online classes if any student misses regular physical classes. The institute also has two centres for NEET and JEE.

Teachers at NEET Mentor Institute said they had a fire safety NoC and so classes were being held regularly. At the same time, the institute is transitioning to a hybrid model in the interest of students.