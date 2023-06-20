Fire In Bhopal's Satpura Bhawan: Losses Pegged At ₹24 Crore

FP Photo/File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The probe committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary Rajesh Rajora presented 287-page report on Satpura Bhawan fire incident to state government on Monday.

According to committee, fire broke out in office of Assistant Commissioner, Tribal Area Development Plan (TADP). The total loss due to fire has been estimated to be approximately Rs 24 crore.

The committee conducted inspection at three places and recorded statements of 32 people. The report covers finding of state-level forensic science laboratory (Sagar), technical report of chief electricity inspector and report of two sub-committees of PWD formed to assess the damage.

On the basis of statements of officials present on third, fourth, fifth and sixth floor and by examining videos of mobile phones, the committee members came to conclusion that fire broke out in the office of Veerendra Singh, Commissioner, TADP, between 4 pm and 4.05 pm. The office of Singh is situated on third floor of Satpura Bhawan.

The report also presented the findings of joint team comprising chief electricity inspector and six officials of electricity security. The joint team stated that there was no safety arrangement against earth fault and earth leakage.

As per findings, there may have been loose connection in top bottom power plug of AC, which caused spark and led to fire and smoke in a portion of sofa.

The top and bottom plug of AC was installed on plywood frame fixed on wooden frame. Due to its regular use, spark occurred in top bottom wiring, which was loose, and that led to short circuit. The spark came in contact with sofa, which caught fire and then spread all over.

The seven-member team of chief electricity inspector stated that in normal condition, AC is operated through remote controller. In such a situation, electricity supply is through the switch and plug. On loose wiring, current flowed through leakage. In such a condition, even if AC is switched off, there is possibility of sparking.

State Forensic Science Laboratory, Sagar, conducted test of eight samples and concluded that probable reason behind fire incident was short circuit.

No suspicious role

The probe committee concluded that on June 12, the fire started through short circuit in the office of Assistant Commissioner, TADP, Veerendra Singh. The committee denied suspicious role of any person in causing fire deliberately or out of mischief.

Gutted

Fire engulfed third, fourth, fifth and sixth floor of western part of Satpura Bhawan on June 12. It burned thousands of files and records into ashes apart from damaging chairs and other furniture.