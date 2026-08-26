 Fire Brigade Used To Wash BJP Singrauli MLA’s Car, Workers Seen Cleaning Vehicle Near Municipal Office | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalFire Brigade Used To Wash BJP Singrauli MLA’s Car, Workers Seen Cleaning Vehicle Near Municipal Office | VIDEO

Fire Brigade Used To Wash BJP Singrauli MLA’s Car, Workers Seen Cleaning Vehicle Near Municipal Office | VIDEO

A video allegedly showing two Singrauli Municipal Corporation workers washing MLA Ramniwas Shah’s private car using a fire tender has surfaced online. Recorded by a passerby, the video shows the workers cleaning the car with a pipe on the road near a municipal residence in Balauji. The incident has raised questions over the use of emergency civic resources.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Wednesday, August 26, 2026, 10:38 AM IST
Fire Brigade Used To Wash BJP Singrauli MLA’s Car, Workers Seen Cleaning Vehicle Near Municipal Office | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing two Singrauli Municipal Corporation workers allegedly using a fire tender to wash the private car of BJP MLA Ramniwas Shah on Tuesday.

The video has surfaced on social media, raising questions over the use of civic emergency services.

The video, reportedly recorded by a passerby, shows the workers using a pipe connected to a fire tender to wash the MLA’s car on the road.

The footage was reportedly recorded near a municipal corporation government residence in Balauji area and is now going viral on social media.

Check out the VIDEO below :

The fire tender is meant to be used during emergencies such as fires. Its alleged use for washing a private vehicle has raised concerns among local residents over the use of civic resources.

The video also shows the two workers using water from the fire tender to clean the car.

Municipal Commissioner Savita Pradhan was contacted for a response but declined to comment on the matter. Attempts were also made to contact Singrauli MLA Ramniwas Shah, but he could not be reached.

So far, neither the municipal corporation nor the MLA's side has issued an official statement regarding the viral video.

Read Also
Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Supreme Court Directs Madhya Pradesh High Court To Hear All Medical Matters Of...
Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Supreme Court Directs Madhya Pradesh High Court To Hear All Medical Matters Of...

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source