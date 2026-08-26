Fire Brigade Used To Wash BJP Singrauli MLA’s Car, Workers Seen Cleaning Vehicle Near Municipal Office | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing two Singrauli Municipal Corporation workers allegedly using a fire tender to wash the private car of BJP MLA Ramniwas Shah on Tuesday.

The video has surfaced on social media, raising questions over the use of civic emergency services.

The video, reportedly recorded by a passerby, shows the workers using a pipe connected to a fire tender to wash the MLA’s car on the road.

The footage was reportedly recorded near a municipal corporation government residence in Balauji area and is now going viral on social media.

Check out the VIDEO below :

VIP treatment, MP edition:



A fire brigade has reportedly been called in to wash the Singrauli MLA’s car.



Because apparently, even a bucket of water is too ordinary for VIP culture. pic.twitter.com/wzg6Zygp1Y — #YeThikKarkeDikhao (@YTKDIndia) August 25, 2026

Fire tender being used to wash the vehicle of BJP MLA Ram Niwas Shah in Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/7eIZe54nlp — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 26, 2026

The fire tender is meant to be used during emergencies such as fires. Its alleged use for washing a private vehicle has raised concerns among local residents over the use of civic resources.

The video also shows the two workers using water from the fire tender to clean the car.

Municipal Commissioner Savita Pradhan was contacted for a response but declined to comment on the matter. Attempts were also made to contact Singrauli MLA Ramniwas Shah, but he could not be reached.

So far, neither the municipal corporation nor the MLA's side has issued an official statement regarding the viral video.