Fire At Rachna Tower In Bhopal, Vehicles Destroyed; EV Scooter Battery Explosion Causes Blaze | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped residents of Rachna Tower near Old Subhash Nagar on Monday afternoon after a massive fire broke out in the ground-floor parking area following the explosion of an electric scooter battery.

The incident occurred at 1.45 pm and quickly turned chaotic as flames spread rapidly to nearby vehicles.

"We received information about a vehicle fire at Rachna Tower, which was controlled within 20 minutes. Prima facie, the incident appears to have been caused by an EV battery explosion," said BMC fire officer Saurabh Patel. According to eyewitnesses, loud blasts from the scooter's battery and tyres shook the entire residential complex. Within minutes, the fire engulfed two nearby cars. While the electric scooter and one car were completely gutted, another vehicle suffered partial damage.

A team from Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) fire department rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information from the control room. Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control within 15 to 20 minutes, preventing the flames from spreading further in the multi-storeyed building.

As the fire erupted on the ground floor, thick toxic smoke filled the upper floors of the complex, triggering panic among residents. Women and children were seen rushing towards staircases after smoke entered balconies and flats. No casualties were reported.

Officials said the burning of thermocol, plastic components and seat materials from the scooter and cars generated dense smoke that spread across the surrounding area. The smoke also affected traffic movement on the busy Old Subhash Nagar main road connecting MP Nagar, Subhash Phatak and Ashoka Garden, leading to congestion on both sides of the route. Police reached the scene to clear traffic and assist fire tenders. Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the fire.