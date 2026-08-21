FIR Registered Against CSP Neha Pachisia In Alleged Land Grab Case In Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An FIR has been registered against Katni City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Neha Pachisia in an alleged land-grab case, officials said on Thursday.

The family of a murder case accused has levelled serious allegations against the CSP, claiming that they were pressured to sell their land, broker a deal and pay Rs 75 lakh in exchange for securing the accused's release from jail.

Earlier, a complaint was submitted to the Chief Minister, the Human Rights Commission and the court.

The Inspector General (IG) has assigned an inquiry into both the alleged extortion complaint filed by a transporter and the allegations made by the murder accused to Jabalpur Additional SP Anu Beniwal.

Katni SP Abhinay Vishwakarma said that an FIR has been registered against the CSP and two others in connection with the case.

The Case

Katni Police arrested Akash Lodhi on April 3, 2026, as the main accused in the murder of a tribal youth.

Akash alleged that after his arrest, Kuthla police station in-charge Rajendra Mishra and CSP Neha Pachisia pressured his family to sell their land.

According to the complaint, his father, Ramesh Lodhi, was allegedly made to stay at the CSP's residence for two days. On April 15, he was allegedly taken in a government vehicle to register 2.15 hectares of land in Kanhwara village.

The land had a guideline value of around Rs 82 lakh but was allegedly sold for Rs 1.07 crore. According to the allegation, a cheque for Rs 15 lakh was handed over at the time of registration, while the remaining Rs 92 lakh was promised within seven days.

‘Pay Rs 75 Lakh If You Want to Get Out of Jail’

The family allegedly did not receive the remaining payment for the land. They subsequently complained through the Chief Minister's helpline and raised an objection to the mutation of the property.

Despite the objection, the land was allegedly mutated in the name of Maruf Ahmed Hanafi.

The family alleged that they were told that if they wanted Akash to get out of jail, they would have to pay Rs 75 lakh. They were allegedly assured that the statements given in court would then be changed and all the accused would be released.

Akash made these allegations after securing default bail on July 7, around three months after his arrest in the murder case.