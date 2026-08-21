DME Defers First Round Of NEET UG Counselling In Madhya Pradesh | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) on Thursday postponed the ongoing first round of NEET UG counselling following a revision in the All India and state counselling schedule by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, New Delhi.

The revised schedule for the first round of state counselling will be published shortly.

MCC has revised the date of the first round of NEET UG counselling for the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats, leading to the delay in declaring NEET UG counselling allotment result on Aug 21.

It is the second time that MCC has altered the schedule in the current counselling season. MCC had earlier revised its schedule on Aug 13, which deferred the initial deadline to Aug 15 and fixed Aug 19 for allotment results, with reporting by Aug 25.

This deferral of the first round process is bound to affect the timings of the second, third, and stray vacancy rounds in a domino effect for both central and state-level counselling authorities.