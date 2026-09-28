FIR Not Registered? MP Police Says Approach SP; Notice Boards Ordered At Every Police Station | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): People whose FIRs are not registered at police stations can approach the superintendent of police with a written complaint, Police Headquarters (PHQ) has said, directing all police stations across the state to display notices informing the public about this provision.

PHQ has directed every police station to install a notice board stating, "If an FIR is not registered at the police station, apply to the Superintendent of Police".

The directive came after various complaints reached PHQ, alleging that police station in-charges were not registering FIRs and complainants had to run from pillar to post to raise their problems.

If the station in-charge refuses to register an FIR, the complainant can send a written complaint to the superintendent of police by post.

To inform the public of this right, PHQ has directed the installation of notice boards at all police stations and superintendent of police offices across the state. Police Headquarters has cited a section of the Indian Civil Security Code for this purpose.

The CID of Police Headquarters has issued instructions in this regard to the police commissioners of Bhopal and Indore, all superintendents of police, and special units such as the Special Task Force (STF), Cyber and CID. Officers have been instructed to ensure compliance with the directives.

Complaints will not be stuck at police station

Under the new system, complainants whose FIRs are not registered will not need to repeatedly contact the station in-charge.

The notice boards are intended to ensure that people visiting police stations know which officer to approach next.

Police restricted from calling elderly, women to police station

In addition to this directive, PHQ has also directed compliance with provisions of the new criminal law regarding the recording of statements during investigations.

Elderly people over 60 years of age, women, physically or mentally disabled individuals, and those suffering from serious illnesses will not be forced to come to the police station or any place other than their homes to record their statements.

Statements will be recorded at a place, date and time convenient for such individuals.

However, if the concerned person voluntarily comes to the police station and agrees to give his statement, then his statement can be recorded there.