FIR Filed, 10 Vehicles Seized Over Stunt Driving At Kaliasot Wetland | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a major crackdown, the police seized 10 four-wheelers used for stunts during a mud rally at the Kaliasot Dam site and registered an FIR against the suspects under Sections 281, 170, 271 and 279 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 184 of Motor Vehicles Act.

According to the police, the suspects were cleaning mud off their vehicles to conceal their identities. Ratibad police registered an FIR and seized 10 four-wheelers.

The suspects allegedly performed stunts on July 26 at Kaliasot Dam site. Further action is being taken by identifying other stunt drivers and vehicles based on technical evidence and social media data.

The move is being seen as a crucial step towards curbing illegal activities in the wetland area and ensuring environmental protection.

Environmentalist Rashid Noor Khan said illegal mud drives and unruly gatherings had become a recurring weekend problem in Kaliasot-Kerwa wetland and catchment areas. Even after NGT ruling, a mud car rally was held at Kaliasot Dam site.

In January 2020, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) issued an order banning events such as mud rallies on wetlands nationwide, including those in Bhopal.

Following the order, the then Bhopal collector Tarun Pithode had cancelled permission for a rally. Concerns were raised that such rallies posed a threat not only to wetlands but also to tigers and leopards.

The divisional forest officer (DFO) had also issued orders in August 2019 to impose a ban and ensure monitoring.