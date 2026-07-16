FIR Against Contractual Doctor Who Allegedly Drew Salaries From Three MP Districts | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chunabhatti police on Wednesday registered an FIR against contractual doctor Maheshchandra Sharma following a complaint lodged by Dr Rakesh Bohre of National Health Mission (NHM).

The action comes after Sharma was arrested in Shahdol for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000.

The subsequent investigation revealed that Sharma was simultaneously employed as a contractual doctor in Shahdol, Khargone and Sheopur districts.

Officials found that he had been drawing a monthly salary of Rs 65,000 from each district, taking his total monthly earnings to Rs 1.95 lakh.

Sharma was arrested on July 3 while allegedly accepting a bribe in exchange for cancelling his transfer order. Following the arrest, authorities scrutinised his appointments and service records across multiple districts.

The probe found that Sharma had been assigned duty for three days a week at Keli Primary Health Centre in Segaon block of Khargone district.

However, he allegedly remained absent while continuing to mark attendance and receive his salary. His salary for May had already been withheld over the issue.

Records show that Sharma joined Sahsaram Primary Health Centre in Sheopur in 2021, took up another contractual appointment in Khargone in February 2023, and later joined Ufri Primary Health Centre in Shahdol in February 2026.

Khargone health officials had earlier issued notices to Sharma over repeated absenteeism and in connection with the death of a woman following childbirth.