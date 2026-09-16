Final Year Engineering Student Ends Life At Jabalpur Hostel; Academic Stress Due To Backlogs In Several Subjects Suspected

JEC Student Dies By Suicide In Jabalpur Hostel, Academic Stress Suspected |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A fourth-year Mechanical Engineering student of Jabalpur Engineering College (JEC) allegedly died by suicide at a private hostel in Jabalpur's Ranjhi area, with police suspecting academic stress linked to backlogs in subjects as a possible factor. The seventh-semester student, identified as Om Pandey, was found hanging in his room by his roommates. Police have started an investigation and are recording statements.

Roommates Found Student Hanging In Hostel Room

According to police, Om was alone in his room when the incident took place. His two roommates had gone out at the time. When they returned, they found the room locked. After opening it, they found Om hanging from the ceiling and immediately informed others. Police were called to the spot following the incident.

Academic Pressure, Backlogs Under Police Scanner

During the preliminary investigation, police and family members said Om was a bright student and had performed well academically. However, he had fallen ill some time ago, due to which he received backlogs in a few subjects.

Police suspect that academic pressure and stress related to pending subjects may have contributed to the incident. However, officials said the exact reason behind the student's death has not been confirmed yet.

No Suicide Note Found At Spot

Ranjhi police reached the hostel after receiving information and sent the body for post-mortem examination. Ranjhi police station in-charge Umesh Golhani said Om allegedly used his shirt to make a noose.

Police said no suicide note was recovered from the spot. The investigation is underway, and statements of Om's friends, family members and relatives are being recorded to understand the circumstances surrounding his death.

Om was the only son of his parents. Police are continuing their probe into the JEC student's death, and further details are awaited.