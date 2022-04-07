Film director Kumar Shahani will inaugurate 4-day ‘Raza Parv’ on Thursday evening

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Raza Foundation, New Delhi and Alliance Francaise, Bhopal is going to organise ‘Raza Parv’ to celebrate centenary of painter late Sayed Haider Raza in the city from Thursday.

The four-day event will begin with an exhibition at the Art Gallery of Alliance Francaise Bhopal in which more than 100 painters from Madhya Pradesh will showcase their artworks. Eminent filmmaker and thinker Kumar Sahani will inaugurate the exhibition at 6:00pm. It will be followed by a film screening of Amit Dutta's ‘Lal Bhi Udas Ho Sakta Hai’ at 7.30pm. The film is based on the noted painter Ramkumar.

Besides, a play ‘Vinoba Smaran’ directed by Rajendra Panchal will be staged at Gauranjali auditorium in Ravindra Convention Centre from 6.30pm on April 8 (Friday). The play will be presented by Paraffin Ashram Roteda, Kota (Rajasthan).

On April 9 (Saturday), a dialogue session will be held at 10am at the same auditorium. Poet Ashok Vajpeyi, painter Indrapramit Rai and Yashwant Deshmukh architect K K Chakraborty, poet Shrish Dhoble will take part in the session. On the same day, the performance of Kathak dancer Jyoti Shri Vaishnav and classical singer Aishwarya Vidya Raghunath will be held at 6.30pm.

The event will conclude with ‘Varn Samvad’ and ‘Gaddh Kaal’ at Gauranjali auditorium on April 10 (Sunday). Filmmaker Kumar Sahani, cameraman Piyush Shah, painter Chhatrapati Dutta and Sudhakar Yadav and art critic Banatavi will take part in the Samvad. Poets including Vinesh Antani, Khalid Javed, Supriya Prashant and Madan Soni will recite the poems ​​​​in Gujarati, Urdu, Odia and Hindi under ‘Gaddh Kaal’.

About S H Raza

Sayed Haider Raza was an Indian painter who lived and worked in France from 1950 until his death, while maintaining strong ties with India. He was born in Kakkaiya (District Mandla), Central Provinces, British India, which is now in Madhya Pradesh. He was awarded the Padma Shri and fellowship of the Lalit Kala Academi in 1981, Padma Bhushan in 2007, and Padma Vibhushan in 2013. He was conferred with the Commandeur de la Légion d'honneur (Legion of Honour) on 14 July 2015. His seminal work Saurashtra sold for ₹16.42 crore ($3,486,965) at a Christie's auction in 2010. In 1959 he married the French artist Janine Mongillat, who died of cancer in 2002. In 2010 he decided to return to India.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 12:51 PM IST