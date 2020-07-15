FICCI designs new training modules for labourers post Covid

The COVID-19 crisis has accelerated the shift to digital means. Companies have started exploring alternatives to integrate new technologies in their operations. Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FICCI) has now designed new training modules considering changing needs for the industry.

Companies like Blue Star, TVS Motor Company, JK Tyre and Industries, Asian Paints and others are already using AI-based solutions and analytics platforms in their manufacturing units in India. With the enforcement of social distancing norms, more companies are expected to move towards automation. “Hence, there is an urgent need to skill and train existing and new workforce on industry related technologies,” said industrialist from Guna, Amit Sogani.

FICCI convener Shantanu said there is no denying that future has arrived sooner than anticipated as many countries and sectors have shifted to remote working in order to contain the transmission of COVID-19. “It is dramatically changing how we work,” said state FICCI president Dinesh Patidar. The growth in computing speed and storage is making virtual and global collaboration possible in many organisations, he added.