FICCI designs new training modules for labourers post Covid

The COVID-19 crisis has accelerated the shift to digital means. Companies have started exploring alternatives to integrate new technologies in their operations. Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FICCI) has now designed new training modules considering changing needs for the industry.
Companies like Blue Star, TVS Motor Company, JK Tyre and Industries, Asian Paints and others are already using AI-based solutions and analytics platforms in their manufacturing units in India. With the enforcement of social distancing norms, more companies are expected to move towards automation. “Hence, there is an urgent need to skill and train existing and new workforce on industry related technologies,” said industrialist from Guna, Amit Sogani.
FICCI convener Shantanu said there is no denying that future has arrived sooner than anticipated as many countries and sectors have shifted to remote working in order to contain the transmission of COVID-19. “It is dramatically changing how we work,” said state FICCI president Dinesh Patidar. The growth in computing speed and storage is making virtual and global collaboration possible in many organisations, he added.
In manufacturing sector, one can also witness mass adoption of technologies. Usage of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) was already on the rise, now shortage of shop floor manpower due to COVID-19 impact on migrant labourers, will fast track companies to integrate it to adapt to the new normal.
Robots can play a vital role in reducing health risk for workers and optimizing assembly operations and improving manufacturing production cycles through their accuracy, speed, reach, and any material handling capacity. 3D Printing, Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven machines and Machine Learning will also be in demand. These changes will require comprehensive effort to re-skill and upskill the existing workforce as well as the new recruits. FICCI is working on new modules and prepared training schedules so that workers upgrade their skills and chances of employability.
