Festivities galore, so are cases: 317 this October in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: During the ongoing festival season, Madhya Pradesh reported as many as 317 fresh Covid-19 cases this month. Bhopal contributed 125 to the monthly tally, while 78 cases surfaced in Indore and 23 in Dhar.

Sixteen people were diagnosed with the infection on Sunday, of these 8 are in Indore. Bhopal, Balaghat and Sagar reported 2 cases each, while Dhar and Rajgarh reported one case each.

Markets in Bhopal witnessing heavy festive rush on Sunday. | FP

Despite rise in corona cases in Madhya Pradesh, markets continue to witness heavy festive rush . People are seen sans masks, violating Covid-19 protocols.

Ahead of the festivals, the administration had launched an awareness drive regarding Coronavirus guidelines, however, looking at the people blatantly flouting rules, it seems that the drive failed in its very purpose.

The authorities have resorted to penalizing the people found violating the protocol. However, it seems people have not learnt any lesson from the second wave and things are back on square one.

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 10:26 PM IST