Bhopal:Diwali sales bring back traders’ lost smiles

BHOPAL: The IT products seller Anil Singhal says people need more comfort for long lasting meetings and classes. Meetings and classes are not comfortable in small screen laptops, he said. More than 200 big screen monitors were sold on Sunday.

This Diwali has brought back the lost smiles on the face of businessmen, claims Sushil Dhanwani, president of Bhopal Bullion Traders Federation.

Festive rush in New Market, Bhopal on Sunday | FP

“Market has seen a steep rise, more than Dussehra and Navratri, after a drought-like pandemic-induced lockdown. Prices of gold have gone down and this has attracted a lot of customers. There is a great demand for lightweight jewellery and silver coins, idols and utensils,” adds Dhanwani.

The real estate, jewellery, electronics and automobile sectors in the capital saw a business of 30%-35% compared to Navratri, says Lalit Jain, the president of Bhopal Chamber of Industries and Commerce.

Shyam Bansal, head of Bhopal Electronic Products Sellers’ Association, says, “Portfolio of electronics market has increased compared to last year. Every customer wants an upgraded product. Those with double door fridge need side by side high end fridge, whereas customers who have 55-inch TV are buying 75-inch TV.

“Till evening, a business of about Rs 270 crore had been done in all the sectors. As many as 50 TVs, 250 refrigerators worth more than 1 lakh were sold. At the same time, laptop sales were also high,” he adds.

Ashish Kumar, a utensil trader of New Market, said, “Due to the corona-induced lockdown in April, May, the utensils market came to a standstill. The festive season has sprung up. All hopes are from Dhanteras. People will be given special discounts on purchasing utensils.”

Moolchand Vidhani, the head of clothes sellers’ association, Bairagarh, said, “Market was running very low during the pandemic. People had to stay home all the day at all the occasions. We were hoping festive seasons would make things better. Dussehra couldn’t help a lot, but Diwali has given a nice push to the market. We have been selling in abundance for past few days. There has been 60% increase from during the lockdown period and 30% increase from during Navaratri.”

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 10:26 PM IST