Festive rush: Shoppers swarm markets in Bhopal on Diwali eve

Festive rush: Shoppers swarm markets in Bhopal on Diwali eve

Stores selling clothes, decorative items of houses, gold and silver ornaments, utensils were crowded.

Staff Reporter | Sunday, October 23, 2022, 10:32 PM IST
article-image
People crowd at a market on the eve of Diwali, in Bhopal on Sunday
Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Markets were flooded with the customers who were busy in making purchases for Diwali goods.

The shops selling clothes, decorative items of houses, gold and silver ornaments, utensils were crowded.

A woman shops for Goddess Lakshmi idol ahead of the Diwali in Bhopal on Sunday.

A woman shops for Goddess Lakshmi idol ahead of the Diwali in Bhopal on Sunday.

The jewellery shops were swarmed by people as police kept a close watch to ensure law and order situation and to protect people from thieves. Cops in civil dress were deployed in markets. As people reached markets by vehicles, finding parking place remained a problem.

People crowd at a market on the eve of Diwali, in Bhopal on Sunday

People crowd at a market on the eve of Diwali, in Bhopal on Sunday

The sweets are also in great demand and they are costly in comparison to previous year. Food and drugs administration department was busy taking samples of sweets from the shops to check any possibility of adulteration.

Read Also
Bhopal: In Trinidad, Ramleela actors give up liquor, non-veg food 21 days before performance 
article-image

