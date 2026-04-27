Femme Fatale: Women New Face Of Drug Trafficking In City; 44 Arrested In Five Years

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The fact that women are getting increasingly involved in drug trafficking has made police officials anxious. They seem to be playing a key role in drug trafficking and peddling across the city and beyond. The crime branch police arrested 44 women involved in the illegal trade from 2021 and 2026.

Women are now increasingly being used as key carriers and suppliers as they attract less suspicion. Police officials said that the age of the arrested women is from 20 to 60 years.

Many of them were previously engaged in domestic work or small businesses but later entered the drug trade due to financial pressure or greed. These women were involved in the supply of cannabis, MD drugs, smack, charas and other narcotic substances. Many of them returned to trade after securing bail.

Police officials said that younger women are often lured by quick money, while older women enter the trade to support their families. In some cases, college students addicted to drugs also became peddlers to sustain their habit.

Additional DCP (crime) Shailendra Singh Chauhan said that strict action would continue against all individuals involved in drug peddling regardless of gender. Our teams are now working to identify and arrest the main masterminds operating behind these women, Chauhan added.

Repeat offenders

2022: 48-year-old woman from Indore was arrested after she moved to Bhopal in search of livelihood but got involved in drug trafficking.

2023: A 40-year-old woman from Bihar was arrested for supplying ganja allegedly with support from her husband.

2024: A 25-year-old resident of Misrod was arrested after she turned into a peddler due to drug addiction.

Read Also 4 Women Among 11 Held For Marijuana Peddling In 1 Week; 7 Kg Drugs Seized In Bhopal

In nutshell

* Total women arrested: 44

* Age group: 20 to 60 years

* Ganja cases: 36 | Seizure: 38.8 kg

* Smack cases: 8 | Seizure: 2.3 kg

* Total recovery: 41.1 kg