Female Cheetah Nirva Rescued After Going Missing From Kuno National Park | VIDEO | FP Photo

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Female cheetah Nirva, who had been missing from Kuno National Park since August 20, was successfully located and rescued near Shivpuri district, bringing major relief to the Forest Department and officials associated with Project Cheetah.

Nirva, brought to India from South Africa, reportedly went missing after being separated from her cubs. Forest officials had been trying to track her for several days, but a technical problem in the satellite system of her radio collar made it difficult to determine her exact location.

The Forest Department launched a large-scale search operation involving more than 50 forest personnel and experienced cheetah trackers. Five special teams were formed to search for the animal across different areas. The teams searched not only inside Kuno National Park but also in possible locations beyond its boundaries.

Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh: A female cheetah named Nirva, brought to Kuno National Park from South Africa, has been found after going missing on August 20, 2026.



(Source: Kuno National Park) pic.twitter.com/nkTrZTH3Uw — IANS (@ians_india) September 2, 2026

During the operation, officials received information about the presence of a cheetah in an area near Shivpuri district. Acting on the information, a special team immediately reached the spot and began an intensive search.

After searching the area, the team detected radio signals and eventually succeeded in locating Nirva. Her recovery brought an end to the search operation that had continued for nearly two weeks.

Officials are now gathering information about how Nirva travelled so far from Kuno and the areas through which she moved during this period. Her health will also be examined, and forest officials will continue to monitor her movements.

Modern technology, including radio collars, is used to track and protect cheetahs at Kuno National Park. However, the technical fault in Nirva’s collar made the operation challenging.

Officials said the sustained efforts of forest personnel and cheetah trackers played an important role in finding her. Nirva’s safe recovery is being viewed as a major success for Project Cheetah and the Kuno management.