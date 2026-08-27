Born To Be Wild: MP's Kuno 3rd-Generation Cheetahs To Roam Free Without Radio Collars | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After two to three years, the third generation of cheetahs will be moving in the forests of Kuno National Park and its nearby regions.

However, only a few of them will be radio-collared for monitoring purposes and rest of them will move in the jungles without the devices.

At present, 30 cheetahs are radio-collared in Kuno and of them 18 are in the wild. Field director of Kuno National Park Uttam Sharma said cheetahs would be released in the wild without a radio collar in future.

It is even mentioned in the Cheetah Action Plan. In future, only a few cheetahs will be radio-collared for monitoring.

After three years, the Cheetah Project will enter its seventh year and by that time, cheetahs will get adapted to the environment.

“Even in tiger reserves, only a few tigers are radio-collared and rest tigers move without a radio collar and same will happen under Cheetah Project as well,” Sharma added.

Costly affair

The tracking of one radio-collared cheetah is a costly affair. The cost of one radio collar is Rs 4 lakh and its life span is only one year. After one year, the radio collar needs to be replaced with a new one.

All the radio collars are imported. Along with this, one tracking device costing Rs 3 lakh is used to track the radio-collared cheetah. Nine forest personnel are deputed to track every radio-collared cheetah and one vehicle is given to them.

19 cubs to be one-year old

After March 2027, 19 cheetah cubs will become one year old in Kuno. In the coming time, several female cheetahs will reach reproductive age. Hence, radio-collaring the entire growing population of cheetahs will be impossible in future.