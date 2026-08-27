 Born To Be Wild: MP's Kuno 3rd-Generation Cheetahs To Roam Free Without Radio Collars
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Born To Be Wild: MP's Kuno 3rd-Generation Cheetahs To Roam Free Without Radio Collars

Third-generation cheetahs at MP's Kuno National Park are expected to roam largely without radio collars in the coming years as the population adapts to the habitat. Officials plan to collar only select animals for monitoring. Currently, all 30 cheetahs are collared, including 18 living in the wild.

Rajan RaikwarUpdated: Wednesday, August 26, 2026, 10:24 PM IST
Born To Be Wild: MP's Kuno 3rd-Generation Cheetahs To Roam Free Without Radio Collars
Born To Be Wild: MP's Kuno 3rd-Generation Cheetahs To Roam Free Without Radio Collars | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After two to three years, the third generation of cheetahs will be moving in the forests of Kuno National Park and its nearby regions.

However, only a few of them will be radio-collared for monitoring purposes and rest of them will move in the jungles without the devices.

At present, 30 cheetahs are radio-collared in Kuno and of them 18 are in the wild. Field director of Kuno National Park Uttam Sharma said cheetahs would be released in the wild without a radio collar in future.

It is even mentioned in the Cheetah Action Plan. In future, only a few cheetahs will be radio-collared for monitoring.

After three years, the Cheetah Project will enter its seventh year and by that time, cheetahs will get adapted to the environment.

“Even in tiger reserves, only a few tigers are radio-collared and rest tigers move without a radio collar and same will happen under Cheetah Project as well,” Sharma added.

Costly affair

The tracking of one radio-collared cheetah is a costly affair. The cost of one radio collar is Rs 4 lakh and its life span is only one year. After one year, the radio collar needs to be replaced with a new one.

All the radio collars are imported. Along with this, one tracking device costing Rs 3 lakh is used to track the radio-collared cheetah. Nine forest personnel are deputed to track every radio-collared cheetah and one vehicle is given to them.

19 cubs to be one-year old

After March 2027, 19 cheetah cubs will become one year old in Kuno. In the coming time, several female cheetahs will reach reproductive age. Hence, radio-collaring the entire growing population of cheetahs will be impossible in future.

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