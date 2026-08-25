AIIMS Bhopal's Dr Abhinav Singh Represents India At International Badminton Tournament In China | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Abhinav Singh, Assistant Professor, Department of Burns and Plastic Surgery, AIIMS Bhopal, represented India in the 35+ age category at an international badminton tournament held in China.

Players from around 12 countries participated in the tournament, including Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, Singapore and Korea.

Representing India at an international-level tournament was a matter of great pride and honor for Dr Abhinav Singh. While continuing his regular badminton practice along with his medical responsibilities, he performed well in the tournament.

He said that maintaining a balance between professional responsibilities and sports required regular practice, discipline and proper time management.

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Dr Abhinav Singh expressed his gratitude to his family, parents, friends, HOD Dr. Manal Khan, faculty members, senior colleagues and residents for their support in this achievement.

He also expressed his sincere gratitude to the AIIMS Bhopal Administration, Director, Dean and Deputy Director. He said that the support and encouragement provided by the institution motivates faculty members to excel not only in their professional work but also in sports and other areas.

Dr. Abhinav Singh said that the international tournament taught him important life skills such as discipline, perseverance, teamwork, time management and performing better under pressure, which are also valuable in the medical profession.

He appealed to parents to encourage children to participate in sports alongside their studies.

He said that sports help children develop confidence, discipline, teamwork and the ability to accept both success and failure gracefully.