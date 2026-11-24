FDA Finds Hygiene Lapses, Expired Food Items At Aamra Palace In Bhopal During Wedding; Venue Fails To Produce Food Safety Licence | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) inspected Aamra Palace, located in Bairagarh Chichli, Kolar Road, on Tuesday. At the time of the inspection, a wedding ceremony was underway at the venue.

Samples of paneer and gulab jamun, intended for service to the guests, were collected for testing against quality and food safety standards.

The establishment’s canteen and food preparation areas lacked proper cleanliness, with sanitary and hygienic conditions found to be unsatisfactory. Furthermore, some bread and 'pav' (buns) stored on-site were found to be past their expiry date.

While the establishment possessed a Gumasta registration and a Goods and Services Tax (GST) registration, it failed to produce the mandatory food safety licence required for running food-related business.

According to available registration records, the establishment is registered under the name - Aamra Shree Events - with Nand Kishore Maran and other individuals listed as partners.

The FDA inspected the Deepak Sahu Kirana establishment located on Kolar Road. During the inspection, violations of food safety regulations and various irregularities were observed. Samples of gram flour and coriander powder were collected to test the quality of the food products.

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