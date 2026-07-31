Father Ties 12-Year-Old Son To Bike, Drags Him For 100 Metres In Vidisha, Arrested

Bhopal/Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking case of child cruelty in Vidisha, a 39-year-old man tied his 12-year-old son to a motorcycle with a rope and dragged him for nearly 100 metres, leaving the child with serious injuries.

A video showing the blood-soaked boy after the incident has also surfaced.

The incident occurred on the night of July 26 in Padariya Shivrampur village under Ganjbasoda tehsil.

According to villagers, the accused, identified as Tufan Singh, was inebriated when he became enraged over the child playing at home. He first beat the Class 6 student, tied his hands and legs with a rope and then fastened the rope to his bike before dragging him on the road.

The boy reportedly kept crying and pleading with his father to stop.

Village sarpanch Laxman Singh Dangi and local residents intervened after hearing the child's screams, rescued him and alerted the police.

The injured boy was initially taken to a local hospital and later referred to Bhopal due to the severity of his injuries. He sustained wounds to his face, mouth, hands and legs, with facial injuries being the most serious.

Villagers said the accused has a history of alcohol abuse and frequently assaulted his children.

They alleged that both his wives had left him because of his violent behaviour. The four children had been living with their father and mentally ill grandmother. Police officials said Childline 1098 was informed, and all four children were handed over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) for protection.

A case has been registered against the accused under provisions related to cruelty against children and other relevant sections. He has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody.