Father And Three Sons Booked For Making Obscene Gestures To Woman In Bhopal | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shahjahanabad police have registered an FIR against four persons, including a father and his three sons, for allegedly making obscene gestures towards women in the locality. The suspects have been identified as Parvez Miyan and his sons Shadab, Asif and Arbaaz.

According to police, the complaint was filed by a 23-year-old woman who runs a grocery shop in the Eidgah Hills area. In her statement, she alleged that the suspects live near her residence and frequently pass lewd comments and make obscene gestures at women in the neighbourhood.

The complainant said she often visits her aunt, who lives in the same locality, and has to pass by the suspects’ house. She alleged that Parvez frequently makes inappropriate gestures at her during these visits and claimed that other women in the area have also faced similar harassment.

On Wednesday, when the woman objected to the behaviour, Parvez and his three sons allegedly misbehaved with her and continued making obscene gestures.

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The victim, along with other women from the neighbourhood and her relatives, approached the police and lodged a complaint. Police have registered a case and said that efforts are underway to trace and arrest the suspe