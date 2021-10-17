Father and Chaadar: Former Madhya Pradesh protem speaker kicks off controversy, video viral

BHOPAL: Former protem speaker and BJP MLA Rameshwar has landed into another controversy with his appeal to Hindus to stay away from “Father and Chaadar”. He said Father means Church and Christians and Chaadar means Muslims and Dargah as people from all walks of life offer chaadar at dargah. The video of Rameshwar Sharma went viral in social media on Sunday. He stated this while addressing a public rally on Dussehra.

Earlier, his remarks on the nature of relationship between Mughal emperor Akbar and his wife Jodha drew protests from Rajputs in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. In a video of his speech at a function in Sagar district, Rameshwar Sharma was heard suggesting that the relationship between Mughal emperor and daughter of a Rajput king was based on a political alliance.

“There was no love between Jodha and Akbar” he had commented, and jokingly asked whether Akbar and Jodha would have met in a gym, a college or coffee shop. “There was no love between them and some power-hungry people put life of their daughter at stake. We should be aware of such people as they are a threat to our religion,” he had said in the video.

Rajput organisations in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan objected to his references of Jodhabai. Later, Sharma apologised, asserting that he meant to criticise Mughals’ divide and rule policy and that his intention was not to hurt sentiments of any community.

Sunday, October 17, 2021