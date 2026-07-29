Farmers Vandalise Buses During Protest Over 100% Moong Procurement In MP's Narmadapuram | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tension flared in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram after a group of protesting farmers allegedly vandalised buses during the protest on Wednesday.

They are demanding 100% government procurement of the moong crop at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and other related demands.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The footage shows several farmers standing on top of buses, while others are seen inside the vehicles. Some protesters can be seen breaking window panes, kicking the buses and damaging parts of the vehicles as the protest turned aggressive.

Watch the VIDEO below :

#WATCH | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh | Farmers vandalise buses in Narmadapuram, while protesting for 100% procurement of the moong crop at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and related issues. pic.twitter.com/jK7oefBmun — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2026

The protest is part of the ongoing farmers' movement that began in Narmadapuram and later reached Bhopal under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha.

Farmers are demanding full procurement of the moong crop at MSP, the removal of the e-token system and improvements in the fertiliser distribution process.

Over the past two days, thousands of farmers have marched towards Bhopal, with many breaching police barricades and camping on Hoshangabad Road after talks with the state government failed to reach a solution.

March demanding 100% moong procurement:



Farmers climb atop buses, clash with police in Bhopal. pic.twitter.com/UDAR06XX9D — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) July 29, 2026

The protest has disrupted traffic, led to heavy police deployment and increased security in several parts of the state.

Farmer leaders have said the protest will continue until the government announces 100% procurement of the moong crop at MSP and accepts their other demands.

Authorities have not yet issued a detailed statement on the bus vandalism incident.