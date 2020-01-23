Farmers should apply for loan waiver by Jan 31: MP minister PC Sharma

Hoshangabad: The farmers who did not get the benefits under Jai Kisan Yojna should send their applications by January 31, said Public Relations Minister, PC Sharma.
He made the above statement at a meeting of the district Yojna Samiti at the collectorate auditorium on Wednesday.
Sharma who is also the in charge minister of the district said those farmers whose loans were not waived on March 31, 2018 should send their applications by January 31.
He directed the officials to ensure that the displaced villagers should be provided with all the basic facilities.
Before displacing villagers, it should be ensured that all arrangements are made, Sharma said.
He asked the officials to ensure quality of all the work. Sharma also said that Sanjiwani clinics should be immedialy open and that there power supply maintained.
The farmers should not face any problem to sell their crops during tne ensuing Rabi crops.
Sharma asked the officials of all the departments to implement the the welfare schemes.
In the meeting, deputy director of agriculture said 1.18 lakh applied for offline and online feeding for waiving loan.
In the first phase, 36,479 have been given relief and a sum of Rs 88.87 crore was approved for it, he said, adding, to waive loan in the second phase a sum of Rs 90.65 crore.
The food department officials informed the minister that their target is to buy 11 lakh MT food during the Rabi season.
MLA Vijay Pal Singh, Premshanker Verma, member of district Yojna Samiti, Congress leader Kapil Faujdar, collector Dhananjay Singh, SP ML Chhari and other officers were present at the meeting.
