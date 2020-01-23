Farmers should apply for loan waiver by Jan 31: MP minister PC Sharma

Hoshangabad: The farmers who did not get the benefits under Jai Kisan Yojna should send their applications by January 31, said Public Relations Minister, PC Sharma.

He made the above statement at a meeting of the district Yojna Samiti at the collectorate auditorium on Wednesday.

Sharma who is also the in charge minister of the district said those farmers whose loans were not waived on March 31, 2018 should send their applications by January 31.

He directed the officials to ensure that the displaced villagers should be provided with all the basic facilities.

Before displacing villagers, it should be ensured that all arrangements are made, Sharma said.