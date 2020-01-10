Bhopal: Construction of Media Centre to begin soon, says Minister PC Sharma

BHOPAL: Public relations minister PC Sharma held a meeting with journalists to seek suggestions regarding the construction of the media centre.

He said that a well-equipped media centre would be set up in Malviya Nagar in Bhopal.

He said that the suggestions given by journalists would be included in the project. He said that the process of construction of the new Patrakar Bhawan (Media Centre) has been started as per the instructions of Chief Minister Kamal Nath. He said that construction work will be started soon.

Principal secretary public relations Sanjay Kumar Shukla said that this meeting is in connection with the construction of Patrakar Bhawan.

He informed that separate suggestions will be taken regarding the operation of the Patrakar Bhawan. Commissioner public relations Narhari gave information about the outline of the proposed Patrakar Bhawan (Media Centre).

Architect Ajay Kataria made a presentation regarding the design of the proposed media centre. Director public relations Om Prakash Shrivastava and other officials were present.