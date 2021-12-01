Farmer's killing: Missing head recovered, accused yet to be identified

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A day after the headless body of a farmer was found in farmland, the police recovered the missing head late Tuesday night, a police officer said.

The farmer identified as Gaya Prasad, 50, a resident of Parasiya village, was sleeping at his farmland on Monday early hours when unidentified assailants attacked him and chopped his head.

As the head of the farmer was missing from the spot, it was believed that assailants took the head along with them.

A police officer confirmed that the missing head has been recovered from bushes, a few meters away from the spot.

“We carried out a search in the entire area. The head was later recovered from bushes late Tuesday night,” the officer said.

The officer added that the identity of the accused was yet to be established. “As the farmer was involved in tantric activities, he might have enmity with someone. We have been carrying out the investigation weighing all possibilities,” he said.

