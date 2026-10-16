Farmers In 12 Districts To Be Discouraged From Sowing Wheat Across Madhya Pradesh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday directed officials to discourage farmers in 12 districts that received below-normal rainfall from sowing wheat and encourage them to cultivate crops requiring less water. The districts are Alirajpur, Dhar, Jhabua, Ratlam, Betul, Indore, Ujjain, Narmadapuram, Pandhurna, Chhindwara, Harda and Shajapur.

The CM held a meeting to review the monsoon and rainfall situation across the state at Mantralaya here on Thursday. He said that special attention must be paid to water management in these districts in the coming days. Drinking water supply should be given the highest priority, and farmers should be encouraged to cultivate crops that require less water.

Water User Associations should also play their part in fostering an environment to address this situation in the districts that have experienced below-normal rainfall.

He also inquired about the water storage levels in the state's major dams and reservoirs, as well as the status of water sources in the districts that received deficient rainfall. Furthermore, the CM directed that activities under the 'Jalganga Abhiyan' should be initiated in districts with below-normal rainfall, with the objective of creating employment opportunities.

Officials from the Revenue, Water Resources and Narmada Valley Development departments were present at the meeting.