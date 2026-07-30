Farmers Divided Over Government Offer; No Consensus On Ending Stir | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government's proposal to resolve the moong procurement issue failed to secure unanimous support on Wednesday, with protesting farmers and their leaders divided over whether to accept the offer.

Following discussions, police shifted farmer leaders to the Police Control Room for talks with the administration. Collector Priyank Mishra appealed to the protesters to cooperate with the police and maintain peace.

Farmer leader Virendra Kumar Gurjar said the state government had suspended the e-token system for fertiliser distribution with immediate effect and agreed to raise the moong procurement limit from three quintals to five quintals per acre.

However, the agitation split into two groups after the announcement. One group welcomed the government's decision, saying the suspension of the e-token system and the enhanced procurement limit were positive steps and could pave the way for a resolution.

The second group rejected the proposal, insisting that their demand for full procurement had not been met. "We have not agreed to the government's proposal. There has been no consensus from our side. Further discussions will be held," representatives of the group said.

The protesting farmers announced they would stay at the protest site overnight and decide their next course of action on Thursday after consulting fellow protesters.

Collector Mishra said the administration would not object to a peaceful protest but warned that anyone taking the law into their own hands would face strict legal action. He urged the farmers to cooperate with the police to ensure law and order while discussions continued.