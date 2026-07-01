Farmer Loses ₹3.79 Lakh After Seeking Online Kidney Treatment | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A farmer lost Rs 3.79 lakh to cyber crooks after he searched for medical advice online for kidney stone treatment and contacted a fake doctor, police said. Misrod police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

The victim, Nikhil Chouhan, a resident of Harbans Vihar in Misrod, told police that his father, Rajkumar Chouhan, who has been suffering from kidney stones, watched an online video claiming to offer an easy treatment. On June 17, he called the mobile number displayed in the video.

The caller, posing as a medical expert, offered to book an online appointment and promised to send a registration link.

Since Rajkumar was unable to complete the online process, the fraudster sent the link to his son, Nikhil.

Following his father's instructions, Nikhil opened the link and entered basic details, including his father's name, age and mobile number.

Soon after, his phone allegedly froze and became unresponsive. Believing it to be a technical glitch, he kept the device aside.

Three days later, on June 20, Nikhil received multiple SMS alerts about money being debited from his bank account.

On checking, he discovered that cyber criminals had withdrawn Rs 3,79,392 through unauthorised transactions.