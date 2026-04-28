Farmer Arrested After Tiger Electrocuted, Body Dumped In Well In Seoni | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tiger was killed through electrocution in Seoni and its body was dumped in a well in South Seoni recently. A farmer has been arrested in connection with the incident on Tuesday. The electricity wire used to trap the tiger was recovered from the house of the suspect.

Forest department sources said that it was on April 26 that a tiger body was found floating in a well in Chargaon village of Seoni. The well was situated in the field owned by Shabdar Khan. The incident site was around seven km away from forest area. Prima facie it looked that tiger died of electrocution and its body was dumped inside the well. The help of dog squad was taken to solve the crime. It was around 50 metres away from the incident site that evidence of electrocution was unearthed. The burnt electric wire, wooden tag and other evidences were recovered.

The autopsy performed on tiger remains on April 27 also confirmed that feline died due to electrocution. An award of Rs10,000 was declared on the head of unknown suspect.

Based on the intelligence inputs and evidences, Khan was held. Moreover, electricity wires and wooden tag having stains of blood were recovered from his house.

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Divisional Forest Officer Seoni Mahendra Singh Uikey said that on verification, the crop was found standing in the field of the suspect and electricity wires were also recovered from his field and home.

So far, 26 tigers have died in different areas of Madhya Pradesh. The death of tigers back-to-back is a huge setback to tiger conservation efforts being made in the tiger state.