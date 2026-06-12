Family Health And Fitness Day Today: ‘Spend Time With Family In Parks & Reduce Medicines Burden By 30%’ | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Spending time in parks and natural environments actively decreases the use of drugs for mental health, blood pressure, and asthma by 25%-30% by promoting relaxation, stress relief, and physical activity.

In Bhopal, there are many family friendly parks like Chinar Park, Mayur Park, Ekant Park, Shahpura (Lake) Park, Firdos Park, Kamla Park etc.

Doctors suggest that people should visit there with family members to spend some time there to get rid of mental stress, blood pressure and other mental disease without any effort and consuming medicines.

Exposure to greenery reduces cortisol (the stress hormone) and mitigates depression and anxiety, according to doctors. Excerpts of what subject experts said.

Low cost public health interventions

Green activist Dr SC Pandey: Green spaces (parks, urban forests, community gardens) act as powerful, low cost public health interventions.

They improve cardiovascular health, lower stress, reduce exposure to air and noise pollution, and mitigate extreme urban heat. Routine exposure to nature boosts immunity and cognitive function.

Help in mental restoration

Dr ID Chaurasia, neurologist and former Medical Superintendent of Hamidia Hospital: Exposure to green space results in mental restoration and increased positive emotions and decreased anxiety and rumination.

Improved mindfulness can result from exposure to green space as well. People should visit them with their families and spend some time.”

Will lessen hypertension

Federation of All India Medical Association spokesman Dr Akash Soni: Regular park visit drops cortisol (the stress hormone) levels.

Daily or near-daily visits are linked to up to 41% lower chance of needing hypertension medications and 22% reduction in psychotropic medication use.

Over all up to 25-30% medication will be reduced if persons visit park and spend time with family members there.”