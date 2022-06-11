Family hangs self in MP’s Bhind, three die

Representative image

Bhind

Three from a same family died in Gohad town of the Bhind district in Madhya Pradesh in the wee hours on Saturday.

The police said that the family members had hanged themselves out of unknown reasons.

Three of the family members Dharmendra Gurjar, his wife Amresh and 11-year-old son Prashant died on the spot. Locals who got the news in the nick of time, saved the nine-year-old daughter of the family Meenakshi, the police said.

A senior officer involved in the investigation said that the exact reason why the family to the extreme step wasn't known in initial probe.

The family normally wakes up at 6 a.m. but when on Saturday the door did not open till late in the morning and the neighbours realized that something was unusual. They knocked at the door but none opened it. One of the neighbours heard feeble crying sound of the girl and immediately called the police.

When the police reached the spot they broke open the door and found Dharmendra Gurjar and his wife Amresh hanging inside the room. Son Prashant was lying dead on the floor while daughter Meenakshi was gasping for breath with loose marks around her neck.

The police with the help of locals immediately rushed the girl to Gohad hospital and later the girl was referred to Gwalior.

Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh Chauhan also reached the spot and a forensic team from Bhind was rushed to the site as well. However, it's yet unclear why the family to the extreme step, said police.

