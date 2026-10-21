Families Of Martyred Police Personnel Get Financial Aid, 50% Each For Spouse, Parents Says CM Mohan Yadav | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government provides financial assistance to the families of martyred police personnel with 50% of the amount going to the spouse and the remaining 50% to the parents, said Chief Minister Mohan Yadav while addressing the Police Commemoration Day programme at Martyrs' Memorial complex on Lal Parade Ground here on Wednesday.

He paid tributes to the nine police officials and personnel from Madhya Pradesh who laid down their lives while discharging their duties. “Madhya Pradesh has successfully eradicated the menace of Naxalism that had plagued the state for nearly 35 years,” he said and added, "Police and the armed forces have a special significance in our history.

In our culture, bearing arms does not merely mean a display of power, but rather a pledge to protect society and the nation. On this occasion, we pay homage to those brave soldiers who, while performing their duties, sacrificed their lives for the security of nation and society." “The Tricolour fluttering from Lal Chowk to the ramparts of the Red Fort today symbolises India's self-respect, strength, and glorious tradition before the entire country and the world,” he further said.

Director General of Police Kailash Makwana said that the state police had a glorious history of service across the country. Expressing condolences to the families of the nine martyrs this year, said these families were an integral part of the police family and taking care of them was a moral responsibility. Police service, he noted, is a commitment defined by responsibility, dedication and sacrifice.

The Chief Minister ended the event by bowing to all martyrs and expressing gratitude to every police personnel working tirelessly for the nation's security, while urging the force to continue meeting emerging challenges such as cybercrime and drug trafficking. Earlier, CM received the salute from the parade, accepted the roll of honour and laid a wreath at the martyrs' memorial.