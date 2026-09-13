Families Hold ‘Pyre Protest’ In Panna As Water Rises In Villages After Heavy Rainfall

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): The protest by Majhgawan Dam-affected families has intensified as the water level in the dam continues to rise in Ajaygarh, Panna. Several Panna villages are facing rising water, with some areas reportedly turning into islands.

Farmers and tribal families affected by the Ken-Betwa Link Project, Majhgawan Dam and Runjh Dam gathered at Vanharikala Tapariya and started a ‘pyre protest’ in Panna to press for compensation and rehabilitation.

The protest was organised by the Jai Kisan Sangathan and led by its leader and social worker Amit Bhatnagar. The dam-affected families alleged that their homes and farmland are at risk of being submerged, but they have still not received proper dam displacement compensation or rehabilitation. They said families who gave up their land and homes for development projects are now being forced to fight for their rights of displaced families.

जलभराव से जूझते मझगांय बांध प्रभावितों ने पन्ना में 'चिता आंदोलन' शुरू किया। मुआवजा पुनर्वास की मांग को लेकर महिलाओं ने जल-चिता पर लेटकर तो पुरुषों ने गले में फंदा डालकर जताया विरोध। प्रभावितों की मांग- कटऑफ डेट 2018 से बढ़ाकर 2026 की जाए। प्रशासन का दावा- पात्रों को पैकेज जारी। pic.twitter.com/mjieLejL1j — Radar News (@RadarNews4) September 13, 2026

‘Villages And Homes Are Not The Only Things Sinking’

Addressing the gathering, Amit Bhatnagar accused the Panna administration of ignoring the problems of displaced families. He also raised allegations of corruption and said the affected people were being made to struggle for compensation.

“Not just villages and homes, the Constitution and humanity are also sinking,” Bhatnagar said.

He said development projects are being built after taking land from local families, but those families are still waiting for proper compensation and rehabilitation.

Bhatnagar also referred to Lokayukta action in a compensation-related case linked to the Ken-Betwa project. He said allegations of money being demanded from affected people were serious and questioned who would listen to the families if the system failed to address such complaints.

‘Pyre Protest’ To Continue

The villagers said rising water has already affected several homes and roads in the Majhgawan Dam area. They said their concerns over compensation and rehabilitation remain unresolved.

People affected by the Runjh Dam and Ken-Betwa project also joined the protest.

“We are not against development. We are against a system where the people whose homes, farms and lives are given up for projects have to pay the price,” Bhatnagar said.

He warned that the protest would be expanded if the administration failed to address their demands.

Questions Raised Over Panna Administration

Bhatnagar claimed that after administrative changes in neighbouring Chhatarpur, officials there had started listening to the problems of affected people and working to provide basic facilities.

He alleged that the same level of attention was missing in Panna and said the administration needed to take the concerns of displaced families seriously.

The protesters raised the slogan “No justice, no dam” and said their demands were linked to the protection of land, water, forests, livelihoods and their rights.