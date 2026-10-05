Fake Signatures, ‘Ghost’ Doctors Alleged As EOW Books Bhopal Hospital In Ayushman Case | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Monday registered a case against a Bhopal-based hospital for cheating the state government by violating Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

Srishti Hospital, Karond, Bhopal, had taken accreditation under Ayushman Bharat Yojana in 2023. The EOW has registered a case against hospital director Rajkumar Suryavanshi and others.

A complaint was submitted against the hospital management for violating the norms of the hospital, issuing reports signed by non-working doctors and medical staff and also taking money from the government under the scheme.

The hospitals are empanelled for the treatment of poor people. For accreditation, the hospital management is required to submit the list of doctors and paramedical staff on the online portal so that everyone can see the facilities and available doctors for treatment.

During the investigation, it was found that a pathologist was not an employee of the hospital, but the hospital took money by using his fake signature on the reports.

The MD pathologist had never joined the hospital, but her name was mentioned in the list. She was working in another medical college. The hospital ran the pathology lab without permission and also took money for fake reports.

It was also found that in the list of 45 doctors and paramedical staff mentioned on the portal, only 15 staff members were present in the hospital. The hospital director included the names of the same doctors three to four times. The same was done for the paramedical staff.