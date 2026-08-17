Fake Police Threats Become Extortion Tool, 3 Gangs Busted In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A worrying pattern of criminal gangs impersonating police personnel, using threats of fake criminal cases to extort money and valuables from residents has emerged.

At least three such gangs have been caught in the city in past 20 days, with women also found involved in the racket or even acting as the kingpin.

In the recent case, Piplani police arrested three persons, including a woman, on August 11. The suspects allegedly posed as policemen and barged into a hotel room where a married man was with a woman.

They threatened to take action against him and extorted Rs 70,000 from the man, claiming they could “help” him escape the case.

The arrested suspects were identified as Abuzar, Raghuveer and Karuna Shahi while Yawar is on the run.

A similar gang was busted by Misrod police after four persons including the daughter-in-law of a former DSP, allegedly posed as Crime Branch officials and robbed a 22-year-old man of his gold chain while threatening to implicate him in a drug case before snatching the chain.

Police arrested Arshad Khan, Farhan Khan, another Arshad Khan and Pavitra Lalji, who was the alleged kingpin.

In Shahpura, two men were caught allegedly collecting money from motorists by posing as policemen and threatening them with challans on July 31. One of the suspects, an LLB student, was carrying a fake pistol to scare people.

Sources said such gangs appear to be particularly active around areas frequented by young people. They allegedly target youths by threatening to frame them in cases involving drugs or other offences.

SUVs without registration plates and often with tinted windows have also been noticed in several parts of the city, though their connection with these gangs remains to be established.

Police officials said that an eye is being kept on such suspicious persons and vehicles. People should immediately approach police stations if they are threatened or blackmailed in the name of cops, officials added.